Judah Ayers, AMWAY Whistleblower

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Judah Ayers talks to Eileen about what it means to stand up against the big evil Goliath corporations as a Whistle-blower. He believes that God called him to be the David against the Amway Corporation.





To hear more about this battle and to support Judah go to

https://www.wewillstand.info/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/