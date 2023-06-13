BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKTHROUGH UKRAINE BEGINS TO LIBERATE FIRST SETTLEMENTS IN ZAPOROZHYIE 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
8 views • 06/13/2023

Warthog Defense.


June 12, 2023


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JaXg63L_VqvXN4SwF4zOQ/join


Ukraine military update.


The used audio is from the Youtube audio library


FB page:

https://www.facebook.com/warthogdefense/


This video is created with Adobe premiere pro


Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlGxkz0TA7Q

russiawarukrainesettlementsliberatewarthog defensebreakthrouhzaporozhyieraising the flag
