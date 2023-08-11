BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXCLUSIVE Church friend of Utah man killed in FBI raid speaks out
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 08/11/2023

Glenn Beck


August 10, 2023


Was the FBI's raid of the house of Craig Robertson an overreaction? Glenn speaks with Travis Lee Clark, a church friend of the 75-year-old man who was killed in the raid in Provo, Utah. Clark describes the Craig Robertson he knew, who came across as very different from his social media presence. Clark also questions why the FBI sent a SWAT team to raid Robertson's house when they should have known from a previous visit that he was "not a very mobile guy" and, in Clark's words, "simply not capable" of carrying out the threats he wrote online. Glenn also asks Clark to comment on why Robertson's body was allegedly left outside for hours where neighbors and young children could see it.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjkoVJ-zSAM

Keywords
social mediafbiglenn beckutahswat teamkilledraidspeaks outprovochurch friendcraig robertsontravis lee clarkthreats onlinebody left outside for hours
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy