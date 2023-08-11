EXCLUSIVE Church friend of Utah man killed in FBI raid speaks out

Glenn Beck





Was the FBI's raid of the house of Craig Robertson an overreaction? Glenn speaks with Travis Lee Clark, a church friend of the 75-year-old man who was killed in the raid in Provo, Utah. Clark describes the Craig Robertson he knew, who came across as very different from his social media presence. Clark also questions why the FBI sent a SWAT team to raid Robertson's house when they should have known from a previous visit that he was "not a very mobile guy" and, in Clark's words, "simply not capable" of carrying out the threats he wrote online. Glenn also asks Clark to comment on why Robertson's body was allegedly left outside for hours where neighbors and young children could see it.





