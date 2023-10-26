BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Masks Are Coming Back, Sneaky This Time. Don't Fall For It!
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
132 views • 10/26/2023

Opening with Jesse Fraser on masks and the risks.
Dr. Makis talks about mask orders coming from AHS to Alberta Hospitals to start. They are learning that some areas and some people are responding differently to their scare tactics.
We discuss the fear tactics that are being used to control people and to direct them into taking more money making shots. "Take your covid shot at the same time as getting your flu shot".
We discuss the NDP party members and their propaganda campaign to get Alberta's brainwashed to line up for more toxic injections, when they could be following age old advice with tried and true anti virals like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, quercetin.
H5n1, Nipah, Marburg. Francois Belanger CMO AHS, VAERS.
Instagram hacks for freedom posts. Jason Kenney now working as consultant at AHS.

https://vaers.hhs.gov/

https://www.twc.health/

https://twitter.com/MakisMD

https://substack.com/@makismd

