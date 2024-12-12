BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Martial Law & COG | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 32
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 6 months ago

- Derek responds to those who attack and or challenge his narrative


- Americans need to understand our duty per the Constitution and Declaration


- Hunter’s pardon. Will justice be served? Derek responds to this with important

detail


- “Report on the Biden Laptop” by Marco Polo – crimes of the Bidens exposed pick up a copy at Amazon send as Xmas gift to non-believers


- Elements of distraction are part of the plan


- DJT will bring justice for those who brought us the China virus


- Supreme court case by an individual denied case to remove DJT due to the 14th amendment


- Laws and orders rule the day – National Guard tracked the elections via analog

systems


- We are under martial – COG – Martial Law has not been publicly announced and

rightly so thus far


- Joe Biden is NOT President – his inauguration was actually his military funeral


- What is the EBS


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

Keywords
constitutional dutyhunter biden pardonderek narrative responsebiden laptop reportmarco polo investigationchina virus accountabilitysupreme court djt caseelection tracking analog systemsmartial law cogbiden inauguration claimsebs explained
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy