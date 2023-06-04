Dr.SHIVA: Policy To Biology™ – Trans, Low T, PTSD & More.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Trans, Low T, PTSD & More.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, provides a powerful SYSTEMS FRAMEWORK for understanding how every GOVT policy affects your biology and why we need systems scientists & engineers like Dr.SHIVA™ to be President given politicians create policies that destroy your biology.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
