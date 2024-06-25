“Voting”, Kelly Brogan, Masculinity, Mandela Effect, Knights of Malta, War is for Slaughter

CBT 2024-06-24 Paltrow’s Mandela Shampoo

Topic list:

* California makes it ridiculously easy to defraud voting for one of the two “election” “choices”.

* Are Kelly Brogan and Andy Kaufman qualified to tackle “gender issues”?

* Kelly Brogan is Gwyneth VJJ-candle Paltrow’s “Doctor”.

* So what does it REALLY mean to be a man?

* How EVERYONE gets “Right vs Left” COMPLETELY wrong.

* Who sets “fads” and why they always harmful?

* Can Shiva Shampoo explain the Mandela Effect?

* Who was Fred Rogers’ special friend?

* Does the Mandela Effect affect the Bible?

* Can we trust anyone labeled as a “HERETIC”? Who was Arius?

* The Lion IS the Lamb

* Knight of Malta Oliver North likes to give to Catholic charities.

* What was “Iran-Contra” REALLY about?

* Ron Paul, Rand Paul and Rome

* Nelson Rockefeller, David Rockefeller and Rome

* Luigi Parilli links Nazis, the CIA and the Vatican

* Crystal Catholic Cathedral

* The TRUTH behind Stephen Schwarzman and the dreaded “BLACKSTONE GROUP”.

* Who was “Mr. Titan” and what can he tell us about the “Cold War”?

* Francis “X” Stankard’s visit to China: why should you care?

* What Wikipedia won’t tell you about Clay Shaw, “Pravda” and the CIA will!

* Yet another example of the U.S. gov’t sending soldiers to war to get slaughtered: the “Bazooka”.

_____________________

