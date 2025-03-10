Easy Fried Rice for $1.28 : ONLY shelf stable & canned ingredients.

🍚Easy Fried Rice for just $1.28 /person using only shelf stable and canned ingredients.

RECIPE

1 ½ cup Rice

3 cup Water for rice

½ cup Egg Powder

½ cup Water for egg powder

(2) Peas and Carrots Canned 15 oz

1 ½ tbsp Avocado Oil

½ cup Soy Sauce

½ tbsp Sesame Oil

½ tbsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

2 tbsp Green Onion Dehydrated

Instructions:

In a pot, combine rice and water to boil rice. Bring to rolling boil.

Let boil for 5 mins, stirring every minute so there are no clumps.

After 5 minutes, there should still be plenty of water, stir one last time and turn the stove OFF.

Cover the pot of rice with the lid. Do not let any steam out. Let it continue to cook covered for 30 minutes.

While the rice is cooking, in separate bowl, combine egg powder and water for egg powder. Mix well so there are no clumps.

In an oiled pan over medium heat, pour the raw egg mixture into the pan.

Cook the scrambled eggs, stirring continuously til there are no runny parts left.

Open the can(s) of peas and carrots and drain the water out.

Add peas and carrots to the eggs. Stir.

Add half the amount of soy sauce to the veggies and half to the rice. Stir each.

Add the sesame oil to the rice.

Add the garlic, and salt and pepper to the veggie / egg mixture. Stir well.

Once the rice has finished cooking, remove the lid. All water should be absorbed by the rice and the rice should be nice and fluffy.

Add the scrambled eggs/ veggie mix to the rice. Mix well.

Serve about 2 cups per person on plate. .

Sprinkle green onions on top. Enjoy!









https://loadedpotato.org





