BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Long Vax' Symptoms Plaguing People Who Received COVID Vaccine And Boosters-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 7 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
645 views • 07/07/2023

You've heard of 'long COVID,' the cases of people who can't shake the lingering symptoms of COVID-19. Now comes 'long vax' — a rare, but baffling set of symptoms that follow a small number of people for months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "You see one or two patients and you wonder if it's a coincidence," Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander, a neurologist and researcher at Harvard Medical School, told Science. "But by the time you've seen 10, 20 patients," she said, "where there's smoke, there's fire." But don't worry, they assure us it's 'really rare'. Uh-huh.

"Is there no balm in Gilead; is there no physician there? why then is not the health of the daughter of my people recovered?" Jeremiah 8:22 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, even doctors who are firmly pro-vaccine when it comes to COVID are starting to acknowledge that many of the people who received the COVID mRNA vaccine during the pandemic are not faring so well today. They've even given it a name, 'long vax', referring to adverse reactions that don't fade over time. 2024 presidential candidate nominee Bobby Kennedy Jr. said the other day that the COVID vaccines were premade by the NIH and they used the cover of Big Pharma to distribute them. Is that true? I don't know. Could it be true. Absolutely. I personally know people with long vax symptoms as I do people with very adverse reactions. Today on the Podcast, it's Day 1,208 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and things are still getting worse.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy