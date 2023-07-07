'Long Vax' Symptoms Plaguing People Who Received COVID Vaccine And Boosters-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 7 2023

You've heard of 'long COVID,' the cases of people who can't shake the lingering symptoms of COVID-19. Now comes 'long vax' — a rare, but baffling set of symptoms that follow a small number of people for months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "You see one or two patients and you wonder if it's a coincidence," Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander, a neurologist and researcher at Harvard Medical School, told Science. "But by the time you've seen 10, 20 patients," she said, "where there's smoke, there's fire." But don't worry, they assure us it's 'really rare'. Uh-huh.



"Is there no balm in Gilead; is there no physician there? why then is not the health of the daughter of my people recovered?" Jeremiah 8:22 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, even doctors who are firmly pro-vaccine when it comes to COVID are starting to acknowledge that many of the people who received the COVID mRNA vaccine during the pandemic are not faring so well today. They've even given it a name, 'long vax', referring to adverse reactions that don't fade over time. 2024 presidential candidate nominee Bobby Kennedy Jr. said the other day that the COVID vaccines were premade by the NIH and they used the cover of Big Pharma to distribute them. Is that true? I don't know. Could it be true. Absolutely. I personally know people with long vax symptoms as I do people with very adverse reactions. Today on the Podcast, it's Day 1,208 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and things are still getting worse.

