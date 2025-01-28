AYO❗ HOL' UP, FAM❗ ARE YOU SAYING THERE ARE MEN WITH VAGINAS❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB mentioned on the aftershow at Coach Dave LIVE❗ that the Statue of Liberty is Apollo in a dress; there is also a statue of Alexander the Great in Berlin, and it has quite a surprise for you 🗽
I'm just gonna let you watch this...
Source: https://x.com/DefiantLs/status/1882494575291548048
APOLLYON THE DESTROYER IS A HERMAPHRODITE! - Part 1 - By Gorilla199 [thumbnail is clipped from @16:30]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NDInwNBNxI
APOLLYON THE DESTROYER IS A HERMAPHRODITE! - Part 2 - By Gorilla199
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tza1Pgd_wFE&t=0s
Look up the Greek word MALAKOI