Are You Crazy, Like Noah? Lessons From Noah's Actions
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 views • 9 months ago

In this devotional session, the speaker reflects on the obedience and faith of Noah, highlighting how Noah responded to God's commands to build an ark despite never having seen rain or a flood. Drawing parallels to modern times, the speaker encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their Christian walk, even in the face of discouragement and opposition. The message underscores the importance of yielding fully to God's will, standing strong in faith, and encouraging oneself and others in the Lord.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:14 Reflecting on Elijah A. Hoffman's Hymn
01:07 Lessons from Noah's Obedience
02:53 Building the Ark: A Test of Faith
04:16 Facing Skepticism and Mockery
06:27 Standing Alone for God
08:24 Encouragement in Discouraging Times
10:23 Closing Prayer and Blessings
10:45 Final Thanks and Farewell

Keywords
christjesuslast daysnoahend timereturn
