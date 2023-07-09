FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 95:1-6, 20230708

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230708

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, please allow Your Holy Scriptures to remind other Saints and me to declare:

1 Oh come, let us sing to the LORD GOD our Savior! Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our Salvation.

2 Let us come before Your presence with thanksgiving; let us shout joyfully to You, our Glorious Father with psalms.

3 For You, LORD Almighty, are the Great GOD, and the Great King above all gods.

4 In Your Hand are the deep places of the earth; the heights of the hills are Yours also.

5 The sea is Yours, for You made it; and Your Hands formed the dry land.

6 Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the LORD GOD our Maker.

Thank You Merciful Father for Your daily Divine Health and Life because of my union with my LORD Jesus Christ. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 95:1-6, personalized, NKJV). * * * *

