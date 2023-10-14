BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sabby Sabs, Miko Peled: Palestine & Israel, Is It APARTHEID (Interview Clip) (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
45 views • 10/14/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Sabby Sabs at:-

https://youtu.be/mtxghbXahf4?si=0CTJnTdaeV61Hb1v

27 Aug 2023 #sabbysabs #humanrightslaw #progressivepoliticsexplained

Cash App: $sabrinasalvati2

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sabbysabspodcast?locale.x=en_US

Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/store/sabby-sabs/

Newsletter: https://sabbysabs.substack.com/

Sabby Sabs Discord: https://discord.gg/bZaB7SJz5E

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/SabbySabs

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SabbySabs:e

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1572375

Callin: https://www.callin.com/show/sabby-sabs-ZLLGCJeAPu

Anime Sabby artwork credit: By Diva'sDoodles by Yvonne J.

Intro Song: Sabby Sabs Intro - Do Bee Doo by Jesse Jett - Copyright © @Song Secure 2023.

Intro Video: Kesheev


Please LIKE and SUBSCRIBE!


Contact Me:

General contact: [email protected]

Website: https://roundtable.io/sabbysabs/


Do you have a story you want me to cover? If you're the subject or you know the subject involved...

Email: [email protected]


Follow me on Twitter: @SabbySabs2

Follow me on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/sabbysabs4u/

Spotify & iHeart Radio: Sabby Sabs

Facebook: Sabby Sabs Podcast


Sabby is a part of the Revolutionary Blackout Network. Subscribe to Revolutionary Blackout Network on YouTube!


#whatshappeninginisraelrightnow #sabbysabs #generalsson #humanrightslaw #isitapartheid #mikopeled2023 #progressivepoliticsexplained

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
