BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAN SEEKS ANSWERS ABOUT MYSTERY CACHE 🖼 OF PHOTOS FROM THE 1960ᵴ
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 5 months ago

Bill Delzell has a massive and mysterious collection of photos. There's no doubt about the time and place: San Francisco in the 1960s. The mystery is who the photographer was and why did they leave behind hundreds of rolls film never developed? John Blackstone has the story.


"CBS Evening News" delivers the day's most important stories, delivering context and depth to bring greater understanding to your world. Check local listings for "CBS Evening News" broadcast times.


Subscribe to the "CBS Evening News" YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/CBSEveningNews

Watch full episodes of "CBS Evening News": https://cbsnews.com/evening-news/full-episodes/

Follow "CBS Evening News" on Instagram: https://instagram.com/cbseveningnews/

Like "CBS Evening News" on Facebook: https://facebook.com/CBSEveningNews

Follow "CBS Evening News" on X: https://x.com/CBSEveningNews

Download the CBS News app: https://cbsnews.com/mobile/

Try Paramount+ free: https://paramountplus.com/?ftag=PPM-05-10aeh8h


For video licensing inquiries, contact: [email protected]


Source: https://youtu.be/VFEC_Bfr8ek

Keywords
san franciscotime capsulemulti pronged offensivebill delzellmystery cache of photos from the 60s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy