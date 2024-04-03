The Dog Says My Brother Won't Talk To Me Anymore I Before & After Ep 99

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Mar 27, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
The Noorungyi brothers were closely related to each other. However, because they were stray and had to be rescued by the center, the younger one became wary of everything around him. To help him raise his social skills, the behaviorist became involved. Find out how the brothers change!
#Kritterklub #dog #dogbrothers #befoerandafter
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzLS5ojPdis