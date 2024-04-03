BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dog Says My Brother Won't Talk To Me Anymore I Before & After Ep 99
High Hopes
High Hopes
34 views • 04/03/2024

Kritter Klub


Mar 27, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


The Noorungyi brothers were closely related to each other. However, because they were stray and had to be rescued by the center, the younger one became wary of everything around him. To help him raise his social skills, the behaviorist became involved. Find out how the brothers change!


#Kritterklub #dog #dogbrothers #befoerandafter


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzLS5ojPdis

Keywords
brotherdogtalkbeforeaftersocial skillswarystraykritter klub
