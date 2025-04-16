Global Economic Decoupling and Trade Embargo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. dollar’s supremacy is under pressure as nations quietly pivot away—China dumps Treasuries for gold, and regional trade blocs bypass the greenback. Trump’s push to re-anchor the dollar to gold could redefine global finance, but is the world already moving toward a soft embargo against the U.S.?
Is this the end of globalist control, or just the beginning of a multipolar system?
#DollarCollapse #GoldStandard #TradeWars #DeDollarization #EconomicShift #BRICS
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport