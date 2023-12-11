SHaDoWCa7 sings What a Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Just another beautiful sunny afternoon with SHaDoWCa7 in her backyard playing with her beloved kitty cats, Trinity and Cryer.
A perfect video to match SHaDoWCa7's perfect performance of this wonderful song.
She originally recorded and uploaded this song to the internet on April 23, 2015.
Below is her original description:
"Per request, I am singing 'What a Wonderful World' written by Bob Thiele (as "George Douglas") and George David Weiss. This song was first recorded by Louis Armstrong and released as a single in 1967. I couldn't resist adding some new lyrics of my own to this song, and I couldn't resist showcasing my two wonderful, sweet kitty cats in this video! :D The beautiful grey and white kitty cat is 'Trinity.' We rescued her from our local animal shelter when she was 6 weeks old for $40.00 dollars. That was the best $40.00 dollars I ever spent. She is now 15 years old, and she is the most loving kitty; she hugs me around my neck like a koala bear with her face snuggled against my cheek. She is so precious to me and nothing could ever take her place. ♥ The handsome brown tabby cat is 'Cryer.' He was also a stray kitten that we found tucked away, hidden under the hood of my mom's van! *giggle* We found him because he wouldn't stop meowing. To this day, 8 years later, he still meows all the time... and yes... I mean ALL the time! *hehe* Hence the name: Cryer. He is our little Cry-Baby, and we love him with all our heart! He is full of fun and loves to chase, play tag with us, and loves to play hide and go seek. ♥ ----- I hope you enjoy watching!
I composed all the background music on my midi-keyboard, and I am singing lead and 3-part harmony."
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: What a Wonderful World
I see trees of green, red roses too,|
I see them bloom for me and you!
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!
I see skies of blue and clouds of white,
The bright blessed days and dark sacred nights,
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!
I see skies turn gray and hide the stars,
Softly it rains and joy fills my heart!
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!
The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky!
Are also on the faces of people going by!
I see friends shaking hands saying "How do you do?"
But they're really saying "I love you!"
I hear babies crying, and I watch them grow,
They'll learn much more than I'll ever know.
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!
I see strangers smile and lend helping hands,
With brotherly love toward their fellow man,
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!
Yes, I think to myself, What a wonderful world!