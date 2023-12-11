SHaDoWCa7 sings What a Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Just another beautiful sunny afternoon with SHaDoWCa7 in her backyard playing with her beloved kitty cats, Trinity and Cryer.

A perfect video to match SHaDoWCa7's perfect performance of this wonderful song.

She originally recorded and uploaded this song to the internet on April 23, 2015.

Below is her original description:

"Per request, I am singing 'What a Wonderful World' written by Bob Thiele (as "George Douglas") and George David Weiss. This song was first recorded by Louis Armstrong and released as a single in 1967. I couldn't resist adding some new lyrics of my own to this song, and I couldn't resist showcasing my two wonderful, sweet kitty cats in this video! :D The beautiful grey and white kitty cat is 'Trinity.' We rescued her from our local animal shelter when she was 6 weeks old for $40.00 dollars. That was the best $40.00 dollars I ever spent. She is now 15 years old, and she is the most loving kitty; she hugs me around my neck like a koala bear with her face snuggled against my cheek. She is so precious to me and nothing could ever take her place. ♥ The handsome brown tabby cat is 'Cryer.' He was also a stray kitten that we found tucked away, hidden under the hood of my mom's van! *giggle* We found him because he wouldn't stop meowing. To this day, 8 years later, he still meows all the time... and yes... I mean ALL the time! *hehe* Hence the name: Cryer. He is our little Cry-Baby, and we love him with all our heart! He is full of fun and loves to chase, play tag with us, and loves to play hide and go seek. ♥ ----- I hope you enjoy watching!

I composed all the background music on my midi-keyboard, and I am singing lead and 3-part harmony."

Lyrics: What a Wonderful World

I see trees of green, red roses too,|

I see them bloom for me and you!

And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!

I see skies of blue and clouds of white,

The bright blessed days and dark sacred nights,

And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!

I see skies turn gray and hide the stars,

Softly it rains and joy fills my heart!

And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!

The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky!

Are also on the faces of people going by!

I see friends shaking hands saying "How do you do?"

But they're really saying "I love you!"

I hear babies crying, and I watch them grow,

They'll learn much more than I'll ever know.

And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!

I see strangers smile and lend helping hands,

With brotherly love toward their fellow man,

And I think to myself, What a wonderful world!

Yes, I think to myself, What a wonderful world!

