Drink Along w #beerandgear 112: Tombstone Brewing Good Enough Blonde Ale 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 5.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is a clean clear 4 by my eye.
A really solid brew that's crisp and dirty with a nice mouth fill.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 brothers and sisters
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1