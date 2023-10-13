SIX DIRECTIONS OF NEW RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE IN UKRAINE

While the whole world is following a new bloody war in the Middle East, in Ukraine, Kiev’s counteroffensive turned into the Russian one in 6 different directions.

Under the Russian pressure near Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces abandoned a number of strongholds and retreated to the second line of defense along the Sinkovka-Petropavlovsk line. Fighting continues in Sinkovka, where the Russian military has yet to take control. According to reports from the front, as a result of prolonged fighting in this area, most of the Ukrainian units lost their combat capability, and were hastily replenished with untrained personnel. As a result, Russian forces tactically improved their positions for further advance.

Last week, the Russian army deployed newly created units to strengthen positions near Svatovo. Russian forces area still maintaining the military initiative along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line, and are already approaching the village of Makeyevka in the LPR.

Counter-fighting continues south of Artemovsk, where Ukrainian forces failed to succeed and develop their offensive. Another attempt to attack Russian positions near Ozaryanovka was thwarted by Russian artillery fire.

In recent days, the Russian army has gone on the offensive on the Donetsk front. The main blow was concentrated on the Ukrainian fortified area in Avdiivka, where the Ukrainian military has been strengthening fortifications during all 8 years of the war in Donbass. After massive artillery shelling and heavy airstrikes, Russian assault units launched attacks in different directions.

On the southern outskirts of the city, Russian troops crossed the railway and entered the forest area nearby. There they are storming large Ukrainian stronghold. At the same time, Russian assault armored groups broke through Ukrainian defences south-east of the village of Severnoye and are approaching Avdeevka from the south-western direction.

North of the town, Russian forces took control of a strategically important stronghold on a dominant height near the Avdeevka coke chemical plant. Ukrainian manpower and equipment hidden on the territory of the large plant is pounded by Russian forces.

Heavy battles are ongoing near the village of Berdychi and in Stepovoe north-west of Avdeevka.

The Ukrainian grouping in Avdeevka risks finding itself in a cauldron. Destruction of Ukrainian military positions there is strategically important for the Russian military not only to straighten the front but also to end the daily Ukrainian attacks on civilians in Donetsk.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive on the Zaporozhye front ended in failure. Amid the heavy artillery duels, small Ukrainian groups still attempt attacks in the area of Rabotino and Kopani, which result in growing losses. In their turn, Russian units counterattack in the area of Verbovoye, knocking the Ukrainian military out of recently occupied positions.

To the east, the front revived along the Zherebyanka – Pyatikhatka line, where Russian forces launched a counterattack and slightly advanced, containing Ukrainian forces in battles.

https://southfront.press/new-russian-offensive-in-ukraine/





