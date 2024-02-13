‘Impossible to ignore’: ‘Whole world’ can see Joe Biden’s mental decline

US President Joe Biden’s mental decline is “becoming impossible to ignore”, says Sky News contributor Kosha Gada. “It’s sad on a human level when we see this,” she told Sky News host Peta Credlin. “Everybody who’s had aging parents or grandparents, you can see the decline is not linear, it’s exponential. “The decline that can happen in a year can be much more than what happened five years prior. “It’s becoming impossible to ignore – the whole world can see it.”







