The world's population is threathened -The INNATE one
12 followers
61 views • 03/07/2023

The introduction to the workshop on human robots, where Ole Klit Blente talks about how the number one traumas is about to diminish the world population, with good help from the political situation and people's health issues.

How can you take responsibility for yourself and your family, to make sure you survive? How can we change our attitude towards what we cannot change?

Join our free workshops, or sign up for a class. Visit our website www.innate.one



schooltherapyrobotworkshoptraumaonline classinnatehumanrobotsselfsustaining
