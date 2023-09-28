Is the Simulation on Earth run by otherworldly Rulers in the Astral Realm? A Reincarnation Soul Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Inspired Channel "Are Dark Forces in The Astral Running A Simulation On Earth?"https://tinyurl.com/bddrs5vs
More from David Icke
👉🏽 https://davidicke.com
👉🏽 https://ickonic.com
Watch more INSPIRED videos & interviews
👉🏽 https://theinspiredchannel.com
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH E-BOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b