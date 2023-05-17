Ukrainian robot extinguishes a fire at British depleted uranium stockpile in Ternopil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine deployed robot to extinguish a fire at an ammunition depot in Ternopil, western Ukraine, which contained a stockpile of depleted uranium shells provided by Britain. The arrival of Russian missiles destroyed the depot and explosions from depleted uranium shells caused radiation levels to rise, according to former member of Ukrainian parliament, Igor Moseychuk.
Mirrored - TeleTruth