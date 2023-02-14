Are Microwave Transmission Facilities Being Used To Trigger Earthquakes?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PeppiDiCapri
Dane Wigington, Feb 14, 2023
GeoengineeringWatch.org
https://geoengineeringwatch.org/
To what degree can the seismic forces of nature be manipulated? Please watch this 4 minute video that will provide insight and points to ponder.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
