BRICS Announces New Currency After South Africa DESTROYS US' Russia Allegations - Danny Haiphong, 051523
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
3
1466 views • 05/16/2023

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Halphong' on YouTube. 

BRICS Announces New Currency After South Africa DESTROYS US' Russia Allegations

The US has Declared War on the BRICS BlocBRICS is set to debate a new currency alternative to the US dollar during its August summit in Johannesburg South Africa this coming August. South Africa has recently been subject to allegations of aiding Russia with weapons in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. I give my analysis of why this is happening, namely that the US has declared war on the BRICS bloc.

South Africa excoriated Biden's ambassador for suggesting Pretoria was supplying arms to Russia. This comes as South Africa is set to host the next BRICS Summit in August where an alternative to the US dollar will be debated and introduced. This program is completely independent. Support independent media in 2023 by subscribing on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong Support the channel in other ways: Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack... Cashapp: $Dhaiphong Venmo: @dannyH2020 Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho


https://www.youtube.com/@geopoliticshaiphong

