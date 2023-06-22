© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-with-us/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Who needs a shot of joy? Remember … The LORD is with us, and His joy is our strength!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go deeper into the theme of repenting and utilizing Bible verses. As we examine our hearts and pray, it’s important to also worship The LORD with joy."