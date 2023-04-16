BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ava shares the top 4 categories where the CCP spent the most money in America to corrupt people. These categories are human rights organizations, health organizations, and American law firms
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
9 views • 04/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eeyi817fb

04/13/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On Diamond and Silk Show, Ava shares the top 4 categories where the CCP spent the most money in America to corrupt people. These categories are human rights organizations, such as OHCHR and other human rights organizations, health organizations, and American law firms. Even though Mr. Miles Guo exposed them in his previous live streams, unfortunately, people just underestimate the evilness of the CCP.


04/13/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Ava在Diamond and Silk 节目上分享了中共花钱在美国腐蚀最多的四个类别。这些领域包括联合国人权理事会以及其它人权组织。中共还在卫生机构和律师事务所花费巨额金钱行贿。虽然郭文贵先生在他之前的直播中进行了爆料，但很不幸的是，人们往往低估中共的邪恶。



Keywords
