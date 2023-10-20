Gynecologist The unelected head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, repeats the thesis:

“Russia is the same as Hamas":

"Iran, the master of Hamas, only wants to add fuel to the fire of chaos. Russia, Iran's wartime client, is watching closely. Russia and Hamas are the same. As President Zelensky said, they have the same essence. Both specifically hunt civilians, including babies and children, to kill them and take them hostage. This is a barbaric method of warfare. And if not contained, this contagion could spread from Europe throughout the Middle East and Indo-Pacific region. Western resolve is tested every day by those who look for the slightest weakness. And any success will lead to new violence with the aim of overturning the existing order."

Adding:

Maria Zakharova's response to the EU gynecologist Ursula von der Leyen:

💬 "Ursula von der Leyen's statements are a manifestation of an extreme form of nationalism and xenophobia, a provocation aimed at inciting inter-religious and inter-ethnic hatred.

Why does Ursula make such statements? Because due to corrupt fraud in the purchase of American vaccines worth tens of billions, she is completely on the hook and playing Washington’s game within the European Union.

The compromised President of the European Commission completely “forgot” about the millions of victims (women and children) of the American “war on terror” in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Syria.

Why does Washington itself make similar statements? Because the Russophobic wing of the American deep state really wants to sow interethnic and interfaith discord among us, to set people off by playing on national and religious feelings. They did it so famously in Ukraine and in other parts of the world. But with us they will break their teeth - it won’t work!

There will be many such statements and various provocations. This is exactly how we should treat them.

Our strength is in unity , based on peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among representatives of different nationalities and religious beliefs. The enemy will not get through here either!"



