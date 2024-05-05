Should You Take Minerals?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Magic of Minerals in Our Bodies
In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I dive into the intriguing theory of mineral transmutation, a perspective on minerals that suggests our bodies can convert one mineral into another according to need. Unlike the conventional belief that minerals remain unchanged in biological systems, I explore the concept of transmutation, backed by scientific evidence showing how plants, animals, and even bacteria can manipulate their mineral content. This discussion challenges the traditional understanding of mineral consumption and opens up a fascinating dialogue on the complexities of biology and wellness. Furthermore, I share insights on mineral supplements and highlight the benefits of sea water plasma as an optimal mineral source.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbDBSsuNdyc&t=8s
https://www.ibizaformenteramarineplasma.com/
00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast
00:05 A New Perspective on Minerals
01:09 The Conventional Theory vs. Transmutation
03:56 Scientific Evidence of Transmutation
09:23 Implications and How to Consume Minerals
12:33 Closing Thoughts and Invitation for Feedback