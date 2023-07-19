CONFRONTING, REBUKING, REPENTING AND RESTORNG 2. SAMUEL 12:1-31

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 12:1-31. The man in Nathan’s story was unfair, selfish and unkind. He also used his power in the wrong way. The rich man did not care about the poor man. The rich man’s behaviour made David very angry. He decided to punish the rich man severely. In God’s law, a man had to hand over 4 sheep for every sheep that he stole (Exodus 22:1). The rich man had no pity. David thought that this sin was very great. So, David said that the rich man deserved to die. David did not know that he was really the guilty man. It is easy to make such decisions about someone else. However, often people do not see their own sin or they hide it. David did not realise that his own behaviour was even worse than the behaviour of the man in the story.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



