15 UNSETTLING Discoveries in Antarctica

Top Fives





Oct 29, 2023





Antarctica, the frozen continent at the southernmost tip of our planet, holds more than just ice and penguins. Beneath its icy surface, explorers have made unsettling discoveries that challenge our understanding of the natural world. From strange underground lakes to mysterious ancient anomalies, these findings unveil a hidden world of remarkable secrets. Join us for today's video, as we embark on an expedition to explore the top 15 most unsettling discoveries in Antarctica. Let's begin.





#antarctica #top15





Several segments are licensed under creative commons

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...





For more video information, please visit our website.





The Top Fives show brings you informational and entertaining top five videos! Join us and subscribe for more.





Follow Josh on Instagram! Founder and producer of the Top Fives show. Stay up to date with the channel and everything YouTube and business related! / joshuajosephbaker





Follow us on Facebook!

/ topfivesyoutube





Contact us via the email form here: https://www.youtube.com/topfives/about





Note: The videos featured on the Top Fives channel are for educational and informational purposes. If you have a good idea for a video, leave us a comment! We try to read each and every comment made.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RARqurgUh4&pp=ygUKYW50YXJjdGljYQ%3D%3D