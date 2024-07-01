BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BASES2024 Summer - Jeanie Rebane - Humanist Celebrant
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 10 months ago

Bases summer seminars continue on a lighter spiritual theme, with Jeanie Rebane, a Humanist Celebrant.

Jeanie Rebane is a funeral celebrant, Tarot reader, writer, comedian and public speaker. Workshop leader,  And she identifies as IBOL
'Interdimensional being of light'

Jeanie's talk covers a variety of topics, astrology, birth charts, astrocartography, how they both play a huge part in our potential destinies, and the world's.

Her online encounter with Andrew D Basagio from the Pegasus project about nar jump rooms, 

Her photographs of orbs and mist manifestations, and elemental beings, 
Dr Harry Oldfield inventor of NEV and energy pictures,

And  finally UT an inherent healing modality available to all of us. 

Delivered with humour, honesty and intelligence.


Day 1 of the Bases Project's summer seminars for 2024, held in Wiltshire,England.

Supporting Brighteon in these times of censorship.   Short shout out by Miles Johnston for Britain's The Light Light Newspaper

All the Bases legacy material is available at basestv.com, and website basestv.org

Keywords
healthastrologyartswell beingbases-projectspritual-journeyenlightmentthe light-newspaper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy