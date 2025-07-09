Red Pill Nation Hangout #448

Red Pill Nation Hangouts #448

0. Trump has killer week politically

1. Jaguar motor company has sales drop 98% after going woke

2. Further investigations into LA Riots cause Gas Mask Man to get charged, and riot headquarters to be located

3. Split Verdict for P Diddy

4. Leftists think they finally have their evil white shooter until facts come out

5. Major Pushback on Transgenders

A) Lilly Tino (Creepy Disney Bathroom Person) facing criminal charges in Florida

B) University of Pennsylvania apologizes for allowing Lia Thomas to compete and erases HIS school swimming records

6. Danielle Smith starts process to create Alberta Provincial Police





