The Different Gospels In The Bible-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 15 2024

The dispensation of the Church Age is the longest in the Bible, it has lasted for 2,000 years, and because of that we think that the way it is is the way it's always been, but that would not be the case. Yes, God has made His gospel of salvation available in every age, but not in the same way to all people. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the word 'gospel' means 'good news', and God has given that good news to everyone from Genesis to Revelation. But the 'good news' for Adam and Eve was the shed blood of an animal to provide them with coats of skin. For Noah the good news was a boat, for Abraham it was simply to have faith in God, and for Moses is was the giving of the Law. In the Church Age, your 'good news' is not clothing, boats or tablets of stone, it is believing on the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The last gospel preached on this Earth before the Second Advent is not even preached by a human, it's preached by an angel in Revelation 14:6. What works in one dispensation doesn't in another. Confused? Don't be! On this episode we sort it all out for you according to your King James Bible.



