Palestinians fire missiles at Ashkelon

The second day of the conflict was coming to an end, but the Palestinian groups had enough to shoot at Ashkelon.
One package — 40 missiles, the second — 20. And this is quite an indicative moment: they are not firing single missiles from semi-automatic installations from slate roofs, but they are making a full-fledged fire raid.
Source @rybar
And so far, the militants' ammunition supply, apparently, is not running out.