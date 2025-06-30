Suspicious shooting in Idaho while Israel prepares to launch next wave of WAR ON IRAN (Brighteon Broadcast News, June 30, 2025)

- Belgian Malinois Dogs and Police Dogs (0:00)

- Idaho Shooting Mystery and Street Food Satire (3:38)

- Israel-Iran Conflict and U.S. Involvement (7:47)

- Gold and Silver Investment Advice (13:24)

- Collapse of Competence and AI in Government (16:21)

- Wearables and Surveillance (31:32)

- Health Anxiety and Psychosomatic Illness (41:34)

- Digital Health Passports and AI-Driven Health Policing (58:09)

- Instinct-Based Medicine and Self-Reliance (1:23:53)

- Final Warning and Insight (1:32:45)

- Understanding Faith and Self-Empowerment (1:33:02)

- Critique of Arrogance and Technology (1:37:29)

- Health Sovereignty and Chinese Medicine (1:44:06)

- Decentralization and Financial Freedom (1:49:40)

- AI and Decentralized Knowledge (1:51:35)

- Critique of Modern Medicine and Technology (1:59:44)

- Community and Support (2:02:19)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (2:12:11)





