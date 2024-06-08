BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peaceful Parenting Interview
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux joins Ryan McCormick in a deep dive on peaceful parenting, exploring the power dynamics and moral philosophy often overlooked in parent-child relationships. Discussing the shift from physical to verbal abuse, they touch on societal impacts and insufficiencies in positive role models. Stefan challenges beliefs on discipline and addresses the importance of self-reflection for parents to nurture empathy in children. The conversation outlines the pillars of peaceful parenting and emphasizes the transmission of ethical values amidst societal influences. Stefan advocates for peaceful parenting as a solution to societal dysfunctions, critiquing reliance on violence in child-rearing, and underscores the need for secular ethics to uphold universal moral standards. Calling for a shift towards peaceful parenting for societal transformation, Stefan highlights its potential to cultivate harmonious communities grounded in peace and voluntary interactions.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

