Gornyak in the Kurakhovsky direction came under the control of Russia and flag raised
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • 7 months ago

The city of Gornyak in the Kurakhovsky direction came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces; the 114th Motorized Rifle Brigade publishes footage of a banner in the city center.

Flag raised also in liberation of Alexandropol in the DPR. 

Adding:

Ukraine expects clear explanations from the UN on exactly what issues Guterres and Putin resolved at the BRICS summit, — Ambassador Kislitsa

In an interview with Ukrinform, the Ukrainian diplomat recalled that there is a general rule: UN officials should not meet with persons against whom the ISS has issued an arrest warrant.

Only in cases where it is necessary to resolve "fundamental issues", the Secretary General or his deputies can come into direct contact with such persons.



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
