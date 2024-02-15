FATIMA VISION - The final battle between God & Satan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are currently in The final battle between God & Satan.
"Let God arise, and let his enemies be scattered: and let them that hate him flee from before his face.
As smoke vanisheth, so let them vanish away: as wax melteth before the fire, so let the wicked perish at the presence of God."
[Satan fears these words the most, according the Father Malachi Martin, the great exorcist.]