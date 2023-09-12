Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Lauren Witzke





Sep 9, 2023





Lauren Witzke is a former Trump Victory field organizer, the Republican nominee for Delaware’s 2020 US Senate race, and executive producer of The Stew Peters Network.





HELP LAUREN WITH HER ONGOING LEGAL BATTLES WITH THE LBGT MAFIA: https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Follow Lauren Witzke on X (Formerly Twitter) here: https://twitter.com/LaurenWitzkeDE





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3gdu66-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-lauren-witzke.html