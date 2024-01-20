🚨 Javier Milei's speech at the WEF in Davos earlier this week: Better VERSION

ICYMI - this is a better version of Javier Milei's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this week: "The state is not the solution. The state is the problem itself. You are the true protagonists of this story."
*This is an AI translation into english with his accent.
@JMilei
@elonmusk
