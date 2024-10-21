BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eternal Darkness - Sanity's Requiem (2002, Gamecube), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
16 views • 7 months ago

Can't we have temples without giant blades for once?

Eternal Darkness - Sanity's Requiem (known as Eternal Darkness - Manukareta 13-nin Japan) is an action-adventure developed by Canadian company Silicon Knights and published by Nintendo.

You play various characters in various time periods to prevent an ancient evil from enslaving humanity. The story starts off with Alexandra Roivas, a young student, who gets called to her grandfather's mansion by the police. Her grandfather has been brutally murdered and police require her to identify him. The circumstances are very odd, and the police do not find out anything. So Alexandra returns to the mansion for her own investigation. She soon finds out about her grandfather's strange studies, including a book called the "Tome of Eternal Darkness". Upon reading, she learns about people serving and people fighting an ancient evil. Apart from playing as Alexandra, the game switches back to different times and places in history, where you take control of other characters, like a Roman centurio in search of artifact in Persia or a girl in 12th century Cambodia discovering a dark secret inside her local temple.

The game is played from a 3rd-prson view with fixed camera angles and a realtime 3D environment, a bit similar to Resident Evil - Code: Veronica. You can hit with or fire a weapon, sneak, run and hold your position in order to aim. Aiming enables you to aim for different parts of an enemy's body. That way, you can attack more vulnerable part or dismember an enemy. During the game, a sanity meter and a magic system are introduced. The sanity meter will drain if you see enemies and can be refilled by executing a finishing blow on an enemy. If sanity is zero, your character will become insane and loose health eventually, and the controls and visuals become unreliable. Magic spells can be used by finding spell descriptions and combine runes and other things. Some spells are used for combat while others are used to solve puzzles.

Keywords
gamecubenintendoaction-adventuresilicon knights
