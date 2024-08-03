And We Know 3.8.2024 SOTU farce, Dem states getting more seats?, Unhinged MSM, DEI, Banks, Hollywood, trafficking,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
March 8, 2024
Nikki Haley is out, the State of the Union speech was another successful speech to wake up the masses…even Mainstream lying media was on board.. of course, it appears they want him out. All kinds of great inside comms for us to enjoy. Letitia and Schifty Schiff are booed. The Hollywood elíte are starting to fall for their crimes against chīldren and the way forward is getting better but the enemy is not going to hold back.
Mask man at SOTU https://x.com/Michael59302787/status/1765940015157121345?s=20
“We have Communists, Fascists, Socialists running the country the likes of which we’ve never seen before” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/61866
Radical Democrat NY AG Letitia James got BOOED at an FDNY event where they also erupted with chants of “TRUMP!” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/61865
Why are the same fences not being put up to protect the American people?'" — S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/61863
Drake Bell is revealing that he was sexually abused while being on Nickelodeon.https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/6917
Another Hollywood writer/producer has been accused of rape, sodomy, https://t.me/PepeMatter/18898
Morning Joe has a complete meltdown live on the air after Trump dominated Super Tuesday. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56630
SCHIFF SHOW: Democrat who pushed Trump-Russia claims that turned out to be fake gets booed off his own stage during a victory speech. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56639
The Robbed Votes from Steve Garvey https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56654
Gaslighting the American people is not going to work. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/6924
