Introduction to the OneHouseOffTheGrid.com video channel by Danny (Tseng) Zen
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
113 views • 03/10/2023

Introduction to the OneHouseOffTheGrid (1HOG) video channel by Danny Zen. Learn how to get up to $14k in UPFRONT rebate$ for energy upgrades or 30 to 50% in federal tax CREDIT$ for solar, wind, & batteries under the Inflation Reduction Act by watching: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

Learn how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, & grocery Bill$ by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid To schedule a FREE off-grid consultation, fill-out the Google Form at:

https://tinyurl.com/offGridConsultation

For a FREE copy of my "10 $- & kWh-Saving Tips" e-Guide, click-on:
https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers

Want solar but you rent or live in a condo/apartment? If so, see if community solar is offered in your area by clicking-on:https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com/communitySolar/

If you have questions about getting community solar or to supplement or replace your income by becoming an independent Viv Consultant contact my Viv sponsor:

Joseph Birnie:

m: 201.937.3369

[email protected]


and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you or just give him: greensunshineower.justviv.com

To view a world-class list of energy-, water-, and food-INDEPENDENCE products & services click-on: tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Pay a business energy bill? " If so, visit my commercial buildings division's (Green Sunshine Power Co.) by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu . To view our commercial channel, visit: https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany 

ELIMINATE the heating part of your energy bills by heating just your body from the INSIDE out (vs. the entire building or bedroom) w/: Bio-mats.com/danny

To view clinical studies, click-on: Linktr.ee/Biomat

If you have product or biz opp questions, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra: [email protected] OR m: 1+303.915.7707 
Tell him that Danny Tseng referred you. To become a Biomat distributor for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee, fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway & leave a VM at 1+786.441.2727 right after you get an enrollment email confirmation


Visit our “EMP for Dummies” channel by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/EMPforDummies


Visit our “Solar for Dummies” channel at: youtube.com/solarfordummies

offgridwind powerliving off-the-grid
