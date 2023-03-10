Introduction to the OneHouseOffTheGrid.com video channel by Danny (Tseng) Zen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduction to the OneHouseOffTheGrid (1HOG) video channel
by Danny Zen. Learn how to get up to $14k in UPFRONT rebate$ for energy upgrades or 30 to 50% in federal tax CREDIT$ for
solar, wind, & batteries under the Inflation Reduction Act by
watching: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo
Learn how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, & grocery Bill$ by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid To schedule a FREE off-grid consultation, fill-out the Google Form at:
https://tinyurl.com/offGridConsultation
For a FREE copy of my "10 $- & kWh-Saving Tips" e-Guide, click-on:
https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers
Want solar but you rent or live in a condo/apartment? If so, see if community solar is offered in your area by clicking-on:https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com/communitySolar/
If you have questions about getting community solar or to supplement or replace your income by becoming an independent Viv Consultant contact my Viv sponsor:
and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you or just give him: greensunshineower.justviv.com
To view a world-class list of energy-, water-, and food-INDEPENDENCE products & services click-on: tinyurl.com/1HOGservices
Pay a business energy bill? " If so, visit my commercial
buildings division's (Green Sunshine Power Co.) by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu . To view our commercial
channel, visit: https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany
ELIMINATE the heating part of your energy bills by heating just your body from the INSIDE out (vs. the entire building or bedroom) w/: Bio-mats.com/danny
To view clinical studies, click-on: Linktr.ee/Biomat
If you have product or biz opp questions, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra: [email protected] OR m: 1+303.915.7707
Tell him that Danny Tseng referred you. To become a Biomat distributor for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee, fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway & leave a VM at 1+786.441.2727 right after you get an enrollment email confirmation
Visit our “EMP for Dummies” channel by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/EMPforDummies
Visit our “Solar for Dummies” channel at: youtube.com/solarfordummies