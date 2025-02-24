© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Kursk Region, there are reports of success by the Russian Armed Forces near Pohrebky in the settlement of Marievka (liberation confirmed by the North Group of Forces). In this direction, there are ongoing clashes, our troops are using heavy flamethrower systems. They report battles in Lebedivka: Russian units are advancing, the enemy has involved units of its airborne assault brigades, special operations forces and border guards. The North grouping of troops writes that our marines are completing the clearing of Kurylivka, driving out the remnants of the occupiers from the southern outskirts of the settlement. The destruction of the occupiers in Mykolaivka continues, with advances made in the settlement and its environs.