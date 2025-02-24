BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kursk region: heavy flamethrower systems in the settlement of Marievka (liberation confirmed by the North Group of Forces)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
92 views • 6 months ago

From Kursk Region, there are reports of success by the Russian Armed Forces near Pohrebky in the settlement of Marievka (liberation confirmed by the North Group of Forces). In this direction, there are ongoing clashes, our troops are using heavy flamethrower systems. They report battles in Lebedivka: Russian units are advancing, the enemy has involved units of its airborne assault brigades, special operations forces and border guards. The North grouping of troops writes that our marines are completing the clearing of Kurylivka, driving out the remnants of the occupiers from the southern outskirts of the settlement. The destruction of the occupiers in Mykolaivka continues, with advances made in the settlement and its environs. 


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
