X22 REPORT Ep 3172b - Fake News Needs To Be Investigated For Treason, Free & Fair Elections Most Important Is

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3172b - Sept. 25, 2023

Fake News Needs To Be Investigated For Treason, Free & Fair Elections Most Important Issue





The [DS] is being exposed by the patriots, Trump is calling out the fake news and he is letting the people know that they are treasonous. Trump is going to show that the [DS] and foreign governments overthrow the US government during the trial of the century. Once people see this they will want to know the remedy to fix this. The people see that the cheaters are destroying this country. Trump and the people are ready to counter the cheating election system in 2024. The only way forward is the military.





