Armenian Parliament Descends Into Chaos as Ruling Party Attacks Opposition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
109 views • 2 months ago

Armenian Parliament Descends Into Chaos as Ruling Party Attacks Opposition

The Armenian Parliament turned into a brawl as pro-government MPs physically assaulted opposition lawmakers during a heated session.

The clash broke out during debate over stripping opposition MP Artur Sargsyan of parliamentary immunity.

After Sargsyan announced he would leave the chamber and await the decision at home, he was attacked by ruling “Civil Contract” party MP Vaghe Galumyan and his aides.

Security personnel, MPs, and supporters from both sides got involved in the fight. The scuffle unfolded amid allegations that Sargsyan was plotting a coup and planning a terrorist act.

Archbishop Galstanyan, a prominent religious figure and leader of anti-Pashinyan protests, is also implicated in the same case.

The violent outburst highlights the growing instability in Armenia under Pashinyan’s rule, where opposition voices—both political and religious—are now being silenced through intimidation and brute force.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
