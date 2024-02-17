Ukraine Set to Freeze Bank Accounts of People Who refuse to Go to the Front Russian Meat Grinder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine in Vladimir Zelensky are set to freeze access to bank accounts of those who refuse conscription into the army and to be sent into the Russian meat grinder at the front lines of the war. These are there authoritarians enslaving you by robbing you of access to which you thought was your economic freedom. This is why the world needs bitcoin, which is unconfiscatible.