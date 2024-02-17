BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine Set to Freeze Bank Accounts of People Who refuse to Go to the Front Russian Meat Grinder
Recharge Freedom
53 views • 02/17/2024

Ukraine in Vladimir Zelensky are set to freeze access to bank accounts of those who refuse conscription into the army and to be sent into the Russian meat grinder at the front lines of the war. These are there authoritarians enslaving you by robbing you of access to which you thought was your economic freedom. This is why the world needs bitcoin, which is unconfiscatible.

bitcoinjustin trudeaustocksinvestingauthoritariansconscriptionukraine warfreezing bank accountsfreedom convoycanadian truckersrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckiforced conscriptionvladimir zelenskyyukraine freezes bank accounts
