Operation CRIMSON MIST - "Rwanda Massacre 1994" - Declassified

::::shedding a little light onto a lesser known CIA Operation CRIMSON MIST which was executed in Rwanda in 1994 and resulted in over 1,000,000 African's massacred in the resulting created chaos (Ordo Ab Chao.) This is just their blueprint. It's so obvious if you study their historical record of actions toward the "common folk", regardless of where it's happening. If you think the 'Tuskegee Experiments' have stopped you're sadly mistaken