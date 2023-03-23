Babylon is fallen: homosexual pastor grooming children on sexual identity

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on March 22, 2023.





A homosexual pastor is grooming children by discussing about their sexual identity. What do children know anything about sexuality? This is nothing more than another satanic attempt to confuse the influential minds of children to embrace homosexuality as they will becoming teenagers and adults.



We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.



In Matthew 18:6, the Lord Jesus Christ says: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.





That includes Catholic prelates who have been caught in the abuse of children, primarily young boys!





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at