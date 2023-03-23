Babylon is fallen: homosexual pastor grooming children on sexual identity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on March 22, 2023.
A
homosexual pastor is grooming children by discussing about their
sexual identity. What do children know anything about sexuality?
This is nothing more than another satanic attempt to confuse the
influential minds of children to embrace homosexuality as they will
becoming teenagers and adults.
We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.
In Matthew 18:6, the Lord Jesus Christ says: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.
That includes Catholic prelates who have been caught in the abuse of children, primarily young boys!
